Early on Mother's Day, in her 90th year, Mom ended a week's hard labor, birthing her soul into eternity . At home in her own room at Bayfield Manor in Kemptville, she slipped peacefully into the fullness of the kingdom of God to join Dad, John (Jack) Alexander Howard. Although her son, Charles Howard, was stranded in Florida by the pandemic, three of us, Susan Gander of Westport, Beverly Illauq of Kemptville, and Father Will Howard of Westport - were allowed to keep a constant vigil by her side, one at a time during her last few days. We were so thankful to be there, supported by the deeply caring and careful team of Bayfield Manor staff, the Champlain LHIN palliative team, and Dr. Greg Leonard. Eventually, when restrictions are lifted, we are planning on a joyful gathering of family and friends, including her 14 loving grandchildren & great grands, to thankfully celebrate her life in Christ and among us. Details to follow. Donations in Shirley's name may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, the Canadian Cancer Society or Bayfield Manor.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 15, 2020.