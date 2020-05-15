Shirley L. Howard
1930-10-28 - 2020-05-10
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Early on Mother's Day, in her 90th year, Mom ended a week's hard labor, birthing her soul into eternity . At home in her own room at Bayfield Manor in Kemptville, she slipped peacefully into the fullness of the kingdom of God to join Dad, John (Jack) Alexander Howard. Although her son, Charles Howard, was stranded in Florida by the pandemic, three of us, Susan Gander of Westport, Beverly Illauq of Kemptville, and Father Will Howard of Westport - were allowed to keep a constant vigil by her side, one at a time during her last few days. We were so thankful to be there, supported by the deeply caring and careful team of Bayfield Manor staff, the Champlain LHIN palliative team, and Dr. Greg Leonard. Eventually, when restrictions are lifted, we are planning on a joyful gathering of family and friends, including her 14 loving grandchildren & great grands, to thankfully celebrate her life in Christ and among us. Details to follow. Donations in Shirley's name may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, the Canadian Cancer Society or Bayfield Manor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved