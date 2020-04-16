|
|
It is with great sadness that we the family of Shirley McLean announce her passing at the Perth Hospital on April 11, 2020 in her 78th year. Due to the restrictions concerning Covid-19 the family were devastated that we were unable to be by her side. Predeceased by parents Herbert Warwick and Muriel Sample, her brother Gordon Warwick and her sister Bernadette Warwick. Beloved wife of the late Charles Gladman and the late Archie McLean. Cherished mother of the late Kevin Warwick and step children Charles Jr., Ruth, Gail, Susan, Debra, Diane and David. Shirley will be sadly missed by her sisters and brothers, Marion Quinn, Fern Seward (John) Joan Lepage, Lillian Ingham, Donald Cory, Earl Cory (Vicky), Danny Jackson (Tessa), Jan Tindale (Bill) and Jackie Duff. Cherished friend of Iris Nixon of Perth. Dearly loved and missed by her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Shirley had a great love for life, her flower gardens, travelling, shopping, baking and most of all spending time with family. She was a proud member of many charities and loved going to church. Her great pastime was reading and walking. She put on many miles in the town of Perth. A special thank you to Dr. Van Noppen and all the nursing staff at Perth Hospital for their compassionate care during this very difficult time. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the in Shirley's name. Arrangements have been entrusted to O'Dacre Family Funeral Home. Upon Shirley's request there will be no funeral. A gravesite service will be held at a later date at Ramsyville Cemetery, Ottawa East. Online condolences can be left at O'Dacre Family Funeral Home, Perth ON
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 16, 2020