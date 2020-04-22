|
With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Shirley Hartwick (nee Delaney), who passed away peacefully at home Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her beloved husband Desmond (1988) and her son Jamie (2018). Cherished and loving mother of Peter (Brenda), Donny, Valerie (late Steve Stott), Tommy, Susan, Janice (Gary Fraser), Kevin (Terry), Nancy (Don Johnston) and Ric. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren David (Susan), Michael, Christopher (Angie), Barry, Julie (Richard), Billie-Jo (Mark), Mandy (Chris), Tessa, Ella, Derek (Kira), Jeremy, Ashley (Matt), Lisa and 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Thomas Leo and Mary Edna (Stanzel) Delaney and her brothers Thomas and Michael. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Final arrangements entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In memory of Shirley, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation or a . Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 22, 2020