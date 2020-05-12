Passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 85 years of age. Beloved wife and best friend for more than 62 years of the late William "Bill" Watkins, who predeceased Shirley in January of this year. Loving and devoted mother of Todd (Janet) Watkins and proud grandmother of Logan and Emily Watkins. Shirley's warm and engaging spirit will be missed by her many close friends and family. Professionally, Shirley was a dedicated Registered Nurse and Nursing Supervisor for almost 40 years at the Smiths Falls Hospital (North Unit). She loved being a nurse and mentor and is remembered by countless patients and colleagues. Most importantly, she loved and was loved by her family and balanced a busy career with being a devoted wife and mother. Over the last few years she was a caregiver for Dad, allowing them to remain active and together in their home. The family would like to acknowledge and thank all of her friends that provided support after Dad's passing this past winter. Due to restrictions for Covid 19, there will be a private family service with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery where she will be reunited with Dad. A public Celebration of Shirley's life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Smiths Falls Hospital Foundation.