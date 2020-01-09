|
Passed away peacefully at the Milton District Hospital on December 27, 2019. Sidney was a W.W.II Veteran, beloved husband for 52 years of the late Isobel H. Morris. Loving father of Ronald (Pearl), late Charlene, Wendy (Edward) and Kenneth. Cherished Grandfather of Bill, Nancy, Candice and Stephanie. Loving Great-grandfather of Nicholas, Joseph, Madison and Blake. Loving Uncle of several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. www.grahamgiddyfh.com