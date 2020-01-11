|
|
1940-2020 Peacefully in hospital surrounded by family on Friday, January 3, 2020. Cherished wife of 57 years to Ivan Porter. Loving mother of Kate Porter and Susan Porter McEwen (Cameron McDermaid). Proud grandma of Faelan McEwen. Fondly remembered by her siblings Gordon McEwen (Phyllis), John McEwen (Joanna), Mary Ellen Langlois (Marc), Daniel McEwen, and Marjorie McEwen (Peter McPherson), as well as her siblings-in-law Su Porter and Doug Watson, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sonja was predeceased by her parents George McEwen and Dorothy (Fothergill McEwen) Fairbank, nieces Christine Langlois and Ellen McEwen, parents-in-law Esmond (Red) and Carmen Porter, and siblings-in-law Clayton Porter and Carmen Watson. A celebration of life will be held at the Garden Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 3440 Richmond Rd (between Bayshore and Baseline Rd.), Ottawa on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. with words of remembrance at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Interment will take place in the family plot located in Walden, Ontario on Saturday, May 9th at 12 p.m. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 11, 2020