Munro, Spencer A. Spencer passed away in Perth on Tuesday May 26th, 2020 at the age of 34 years. He will be sadly missed by his family including his parents David and Shirley Munro, brother Allan (Kelly), grandparents Clarence and Wilma Munro and Marjorie (late Doug) Campbell. He was the special uncle to Aiden, Dawson and Carson and will be fondly remembered by all his aunts, uncles, cousins, "honourary" nieces and nephews and many good friends. Due to the covid-19 restrictions, the arrangements are private for the family. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to Harvest House Rehabilitation Centre. They may be directed to Harvest House Ministries, 3435 Ramsayville Rd., Ottawa, ON, K1G 3N2. (613) 521-9114 Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
