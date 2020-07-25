It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Elmer Laming on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a long time employee of Brown Shoe Company, Perth, dedicating over 43 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandra (nee Fielding), for over 59 years. Beloved and treasured father of Karen, Susan, Heather and Janet. Special Gramp/Poppa of Amanda Stirling, Nikki Wheeler, Melissa, Victoria and Megan Kerr, Kristopher and Kurt Sample, Cassandra Laming and Joshua and Cody Pratt. Beloved "GP" to Allison and Dane Stirling, Frank Wheeler and a new arrival next year. Dear brother of Preston (Kay) Laming. Predeceased by his parents Clifford and Ruby (nee Carbino) Laming and by his six sisters, and four brothers. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Until we meet again . . . you will be deeply missed dear husband, and father. A private family service will be held. Interment to take place at Elmwood Cemetery. In memory of Stanley, contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society
55 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 500 Toronto, Ontario M4V 2Y7 https://www.cancer.ca/
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.