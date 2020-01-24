|
Passed away peacefully at the Carleton Place Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in his 88th year. Predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy, and beautiful daughter, Elizabeth Ann, who passed away at the age of 14. Loving father of Michael (Cristine) and Cathy (Bob). Proud grandfather of Eryn and Kelcie. Stan was a hard-working and loving husband, father, and grandfather who took great pride in providing for his family and instilled a strong work ethic in his children and granddaughters. Always selflessly devoted to his wife, Stan cared for Dorothy right up until her last day. Stan began his career in retail at the Hudson's Bay Company in Northern Ontario which led to a long and successful career with Sears Canada. Stan and Dorothy were loved by so many of their children's friends. Their generosity made a wide collection of "waifs and strays" feel so welcome in their home and in their lives. Stan will be truly missed by his family and friends. Many thanks to Dr. Maria Bastin-Miller and the nursing staff at the Carleton Place Hospital for their compassionate care of Stan and his family. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Stan's life will be held in Carleton Place at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 24, 2020