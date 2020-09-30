Stefania Morys-Starek

Passed away peacefully in Carleton Place, Ontario surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Stefania has been reunited with her beloved husband Jan, her mother Emilia, her father Franciszek, her siblings Aleksander and Kazimiera (Stephan), and her brother-in-law Marian, in peace with their Lord God. She leaves behind her children Krystyna, Eugene and Nancy, Janina and John reminiscing about the love and care she bestowed on them. Also, fondly remembered by her sister Marysia in Penticton, British Columbia and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. The ultimate joy of our Mama and Babcia's life were her grandchildren Matthew (Lysiane), Samantha (Ben), Alicia, Thomas (Stephanie), Kayli, and Angele. Great-grandchildren were the icing on the cake: Tobias, Théo, Léa, and Annabelle. Stefania will forever be remembered for her profound love of family life. The great legacy she has left her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren is the love of the cottage. At the lake, she spent hours picking God's bountiful blueberries and wild mushrooms, passing on her Polish traditions, and sharing her baked delights with her family and friends. A sincere note of gratitude to Dr. Janice Gray and the outstanding support of the Palliative Care team of Bayshore Health Care and St. Elizabeth Health Care. A special thank you to Taralyn for her understanding and patience in caring for Babcia during her remaining days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 28 Hawthorne Street, Carleton Place, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance may be restricted. A private interment for family will be held at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal, QC on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson Canada or Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com