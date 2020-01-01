|
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the Queensway Carleton Hospital on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 55. Beloved wife and best friend of Gene Gray. Loving mother of Nicole Gray (Chad Cureston), and step-mother of Tim (Angie) Gray and Jennifer (Michael) Heaslip. Proud grandmother of Chase, Walker and Emma Cureston and Kylee, Rilynne and Oakley Gray. She will be sadly missed by her brother Michael (Anna) Pankow, his nephews and her step-mother Kathryn Pankow. Stephanie is predeceased by her parents Zannie and Edna (Glazier) Pankow. She will be sadly missed by her many working colleagues, as well as her many extended family and friends from Smiths Falls, Kemptville and the surrounding communities. There will be a Celebration of Life taking place in the Blair & Son Reception Centre on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. A private family interment will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in the Spring of 2020. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS).