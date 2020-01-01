Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Pankow-Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Pankow-Gray

Add a Memory
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the Queensway Carleton Hospital on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 55. Beloved wife and best friend of Gene Gray. Loving mother of Nicole Gray (Chad Cureston), and step-mother of Tim (Angie) Gray and Jennifer (Michael) Heaslip. Proud grandmother of Chase, Walker and Emma Cureston and Kylee, Rilynne and Oakley Gray. She will be sadly missed by her brother Michael (Anna) Pankow, his nephews and her step-mother Kathryn Pankow. Stephanie is predeceased by her parents Zannie and Edna (Glazier) Pankow. She will be sadly missed by her many working colleagues, as well as her many extended family and friends from Smiths Falls, Kemptville and the surrounding communities. There will be a Celebration of Life taking place in the Blair & Son Reception Centre on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. A private family interment will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in the Spring of 2020. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS).
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -