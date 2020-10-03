1/1
Stephen Burns
Passed on September 21, 2020 in Smiths Falls at the age of 52. Stephen leaves behind his loving parents Larry and Bev Burns, his sister Brenda Burns (Phil), his niece Anne Blair (Ian), as well as his nephews and best buddies Blake and Dylan Greenley. Stephen will be missed by all of his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and Brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held for Stephen at a later date when current restrictions are no longer in place. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veteran's Motorcycle Club of Canada.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 3, 2020.
