Stephen Devitt McTavish, less than a month after his 56th birthday, of Gloucester, Ontario, suddenly died in his home on Wednesday April 29th, 2020. Steve was born on April 6th, 1964 in Perth, Ontario, but resided in Ottawa with long-time partner, Marnie Henderson, for the past 25 years. He will be sadly missed by his 90 year old mother Ruth, brother Arthur (Art), his nephews Andrew and Sean and nieces Leah and Kenna who Steve loved. He was predeceased in August 2019 by his sister Dixie McTavish. He was a proud owner of his car detailing business, Steam Station, based in Ottawa for the past 5 years. Steve worked very hard and took great pleasure in satisfying his customers. Not only was he eager to please his customers, Steve was always willing and first in line to help anyone in need. He was also a great father to his fur baby, Lily, who he adored. The arrangements are being held privately for the family. A Memorial to honour his life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ottawa Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.





