Peacefully at Granite Ridge in Stittsville on Thursday evening, January 16, 2020; Stephen Joseph O'Rourke passed away at the age of 73 years. Beloved son of the late Martin and Rita (nee Smith) O'Rourke. Dear brother of Theresa Casey (John) of North Gower; Tom (Barb Benoit) of Woodlawn; Barkley (Gwen Flewelling) of Fitzroy Harbour; Clement (Pat) of Perth; Willie (Glenda) of Fitzroy Harbour; Leo (Christine) of Woodlawn; Rita Ann O'Rourke (Ray Muldoon) of Toronto; Mary Hyland (late Mike Hyland and late Fred Westbrook) of Stittsville and Helen Shaw (John) of Kinburn. Predeceased by his brother, Francis and his sister, Margaret. Fondly remembered by his 19 nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Stephen's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Thursday morning, January 23rd from 9 to 10:45. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the Pilon Family Chapel on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Spring interment St. Michael's Parish Cemetery, Fitzroy Harbour. In memory, please consider a donation to the . Heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers at Granite Ridge in Stittsville for the excellent care they provided Stephen over the years. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 21, 2020