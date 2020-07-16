1/1
Stephen Wesley Lynch
Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in his home. Stephen Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 64th year. Loving husband to Dianne (nee MacDonald). Remembered by his children Jake (Angela), Jessica (Tim), Sally (Reid), and Michael (Sarah). Proud Grandpa to Lincoln, Joscelyn and Anthony. Predeceased by his parents Wes and Elsie. Will never be forgotten by his siblings Susan, Christine (Cyril), Mark (Debbie), Jennifer, Marsha, Tamara, and William (Sherry). Missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 16, 2020.
