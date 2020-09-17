Stephen passed away in the Perth hospital on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 60 after a short battle with cancer. He was the loving father of Kristopher, Joshua, and Andrea Gordon and cherished grandfather of Ryker Jaymes Gwilliam. Stephen also leaves behind his siblings Janice (Ray) Kirkham, Joanne (Junior) Dowdall, Judy Gordon, Karen (Donnie) Morrison, Mark Gordon and Bradley Gordon. He will be sadly missed by his aunts Marlene Bertrim and Bertha Hanna, and his uncle Dennis McCullough, along with many nieces and nephews. Stephen was predeceased by his parents William Lloyd and Doris Eileen (McCullough) Gordon. Stephen was kind, loving, caring and always full of good humour. He was always thinking of other people, proud and loved animals. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St W., Perth Saturday September 19th, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. A service will be held privately for the family In remembrance of Stephen, contributions to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) 253 Glenview Road, Smiths Falls, On. K7A 4S4 would be appreciated.