Steven Brunke Collier
Passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020, in the Renfrew Victoria hospital after his battle with brain cancer. Steve was born in 1942 in Omaha, Nebraska. He moved to Calabogie with his wife Dale Ann in 1972, where he worked as a stone mason, draftsman and artist. Despite a lost leg and health problems following a car accident in 1976, he continued working to the best of his abilities well into old age. Many will fondly remember his work, his art and his storytelling. He was a remarkable man with a great amount of knowledge and a love for history. Steven was predeceased by his loving wife Dale who passed away in 2017. He will be greatly missed by his son John, his daughter in law, Natascha, his 2 grandchildren, Jayden and Cheline, his many friends and extended family. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Renfrew Victoria hospital for the outstanding and compassionate care provided to Steve. A heartfelt thanks to those who made his time in the hospital easier for him, came to visit and shared a good book and a good laugh with him over the past several months. Professional service has been entrusted to the care of Goulet funeral home Renfrew. Donations in memory of Steven may be made to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com. Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of life will be planned for summer 2021.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 12, 2020.
