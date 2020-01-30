|
|
Born March 29th 1945 to Thomas and Muriel Evans in Renfrew Ontario. With great sadness we said goodbye to our Father and Grampa Cookies on January 7th, 2020 in Ladysmith British Columbia. Dad loved life, adventure and story telling. He was a dairyman, motorcycle and auto enthusiast, a great hunter, fisherman and outdoors man. Dad was a dedicated Father and Grampa, big Brother to Cliff and Ann, Uncle to Tom, Joanne and Amelia, Laurie, Alexa and Abigail, and Tim, Nephew to Margaret Inglis, cousin to many and friend to all. All who knew dad will surely have a good story to tell. In them he shall live on. Breath easy now Dad! Love you, Jacki (Randy), Sheri(Jay) and Darrin, (Kimberley, Josh, Jake, Jonny) Stewart (Paula),(Stephen (Jennifer), ggd Makayla, Ryan) Kathie (Cal), Tyler and Danielle Dad will be laid to rest in Henderson, Ontario at a later date.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 30, 2020