The family of the late Stirling Condie wish to express their sincere appreciation to the first responders, Smiths Falls and Montague Fire Fighters, Lanark County ParaMeds and the OPP. Special thanks to Rev. Jill Turnbull, Westminster Presbyterian Church Choir and director Christian Allan, also the staff at Westminster, the Mellowdears men's choir and their director, Carol Husband, Blair & Son Funeral Directors and staff that were tremendously supportive. Thanks also to many friends and neighbours that brought food, flowers and condolences and contributed their support. Sincerely, the Condie Family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020