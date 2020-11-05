1/1
Stuart William Howard
Stuart was born in Brockville on December 29th, 1934, passed away in hospital in Ottawa on Tuesday October 27th, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. He was the eldest son of the late William Lloyd and Margaret Lois (Boothe) Howard and brother to John and Nancy Petlock. Stuart was the loved and cherished husband of Betty Eleanor (Crowe); loving father of Norman Stuart Howard and Laura Elizabeth (Jim) Eplett and devoted grandfather of Samuel James and Eleanor Laura Eplett. His life was one of service to others. He was a history teacher and retired Director of Education for Lanark County, past president of the Ontario Association of Education Officials, a Freemason and Past Master and long serving secretary to the Masonic Lodge in Perth and a lay minister of the Anglican Church of Canada. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth on Monday November 2nd, 2020 from 5:00 until 6:30 P.M. A private service will be held at this time for the family. A public service to honour his life will be announced when possible. In accordance with provincial regulations, face coverings must be worn throughout all services held in the facility and attendance may be restricted. In remembrance of Stuart, those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to the Lanark County Cancer Society "Wheels of Hope" program 55 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 500 Toronto, Ontario M4V 2Y7 or St. James Anglican Church, 12 Harvey St, Perth, ON K7H 1W4.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 5, 2020.
