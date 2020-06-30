Peacefully, with her family by her side at the Providence Care Hospital on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Middleton. Loving mother of Joshua (Anita) and Craig (Tracey). Grandmother of Leland. Susan will be sadly missed by her brother Bryon (Virginia) Dawn and her sister Anne (Peter) Kent. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place with the Goodfellow's Funeral Home in Parham. A graveside service and interment will take place at the Oconto Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends desiring may contribute in her memory to the Providence Care Hospital or St. James Anglican Church in Parham. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.goodfellowsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 30, 2020.