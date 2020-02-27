|
With the deepest sadness, we announce the passing of Susan Elizabeth Garron (King) of Renfrew. Loved by so many and responsible for touching so many lives. Daughter of the late Robert George King of Toronto, Ontario and Dorothy Gertrude May King (Gough) of Toronto, Ontario. Beloved daughter-in-law of A. Robert Garron and the late Ruth Garron (O'Connell) of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. The best mother to Bobbi-Jo Virgin (Eddy Virgin), Terri-Jo Garron (Kyle Gillette), Misti-Jo Garron (Shawn Kauffeldt), and her baby A. Robert "Rob" Garron (Statia Blanchard). Loved sister of previously deceased Beverly Townson, and mother figure to her children Pam Bennett, Susie Townson, and Ronnie Townson. Sister and very much loved by Robert "Bob" King (Brenda McLaren), and their children Josh, Nathon, Cody, and Ashley. Loving sister to Debbie, Grant, Sandy, Guy, and Kevin. Precious grandmother to Alan Micheal, Dustin, Christopher, Dyllan, Ryan, Tyson, Emily, Parker and Georgia. Cherished by friends Bill and Clara Gallawan. Susan Garron was a beautiful human being. She lived and breathed for her family. She was the most forgiving and understanding person you could ever encounter. Her ability to make you feel so special, is what made her so special. At Susan's request, no service will be had, but a celebration of life will take place at a later date for friends and family. Born in Barrie, Ontario on July 27, 1953 and passed on February 18, 2020 at the age of 66. On behalf of the Garron and King family, we would like to thank the Arnprior Hospital and their staff. The staff and the doctors at Queensway Carleton Hospital. The home care team. A huge thank you to the doctor, the staff and the volunteers of the Renfrew Hospice for doing a great job. Going above and beyond in every way. Simply amazing job. Thank you. We ask that all donations in Susan's name be donated to the Renfrew Hospice. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020