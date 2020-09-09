Peacefully in hospital, Ottawa on Monday, September 7, 2020, in her 58th year. Beloved daughter of Joan and the late Robert "Bob" Dezell. Loved sister of Jeff. Sadly missed by her aunt Irene and several cousins. Private arrangements with interment at Rosetta Cemetery. For those desiring donations to the Diabetes Association
would be appreciated. Heartfelt thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Montfort Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com