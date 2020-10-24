With sadness the family announces that Susie passed away suddenly but peacefully at home in Arnprior on Thursday morning, October 22, 2020. She was 61. Beloved daughter of the late Larry and Madeleine Fagan. Dearly loved sister of Darlene "Dee" Fagan (Ed O'Ryan) and Stephen Fagan (Kim Joanisse). Much loved "Auntie Susie" of Michael Charron (Linda Butt), Denis Charron (Chelcie Miller), Steven Charron (Forrest Williams), Katie Fagan (Lee Hutchings), Paula "Pepper" Adshade (Jason), Tyler O'Ryan, Kyle Fagan, Chelsi Fagan, Courtney Spearman and Dylon Fagan. Special niece of Karen Cote (Bernie) and Ross Fagan. Also survived by many other aunts and uncles, cousins and good friends. In spite of the challenges that Susie faced in her lifetime, she always managed to muster a smile, a hearty laugh and a kind word. She will be missed. Susie's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Extended family and friends are invited to join us for a live webcast celebration of life to be conducted in the Pilon Family Chapel on Thursday morning, October 29th at 11 o'clock. In memory of Susie, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast Pilonfamily.ca