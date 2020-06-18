Susan SAMILA
1938-2020 Susan Samila died peacefully at her home in Perth on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 comforted by her beloved daughter Maya and son Ivan (Colleen), and devoted partner Allan Cassell. Diagnosed with terminal cancer in September 2019, Susan had eight months to reflect and be profoundly grateful for the gift of life, her own good fortune, her family, sister Pam (Allan), brother Dan (Midge), nieces, nephews and great niece and friends whom she respected and loved so very much, and the wondrous beauty of the natural world. Susan lived in Perth for 19 deeply satisfying years during which time she over and over again experienced the kindness and commitment community members had to make Perth and the natural environment ever healthier. For end of life care, Susan especially wants to thank Allan Cassell, Dr. Peter Jechel and nurse Kelly Moore for their sensitivity and understanding. You cannot stop the birds of sadness from flying over your head, But you can stop them from nesting in your hair.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
