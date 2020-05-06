Suzanne Marie SARGENT
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on May 1, 2020 at the age of 71. Suzanne, predeceased by her husband Paul Sargent; companion of Carl Roberts. Cherished mother to Tina (Jammie) Cole, Chris Wynn (Lyza), Cory Sargent (Shannon), and Angie Sargent. Devoted grandmother [great grandmother] to Aaron (Rene) Cole, [William, James, Abbigail]; Tyler (Kate) Cole, [Mason, Hudson, Holden, James, and Noah]; Caitlyn Wynn (Austin); Curtis Wynn, Caitlin Lesnick, Tyler Lesnick, Nick Levick, Devin Levick, and Taylor Levick. Predeceased by her parents Roland and Mabel Normandin, brother Paul Normandin, and sister-in-laws Karen and Kathi. Loving sister to Randy (Laurie) Normandin, , Cheryl (Todd) Gallipeau, and Brian Normandin. Loving sister-in-law to Kevin (Rose), Wayne (Patricia), Donna (Malcolm), Larry (Jill), Steven (Darlene), Patty, Ron, Carmen (Yvonne), and Mike (Irene) Suzanne will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Loved by the Roberts family, Aunt Jerry and Family, and her many friends. A Celebration of Suzanne's Life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Kingston General Hospital KIDD6, Smiths Falls Emergency nurses and doctors, Dr. Hodgson, Dr. Hendry, Bayshore nurse Leah Williams, and the Lanark County Paramedics. Donations in memory of Suzanne may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 6, 2020.
