|
|
Sylvia passed away at the Smiths Falls Hospital, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Gertrude Schonauer. Cherished wife to Earl Holmes, and loving mother to Lorraine (Morley) Kimmett and Richard (Nicole). She was also predeceased by her father and mother in law Allan and Dorothy Holmes, nee` Bourque, in 2009. Sylvia will be sadly missed by her siblings. Loving grandmother to her Brooklyn and great-grandmother to Laina Aunt Sylvia will be remembered and loved by many nieces and nephews. To honour Sylvia's wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation will take place on Sunday, February 9th, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the O'Dacre Family Funeral Home, 15 Victoria Street, Perth, followed by a memorial service in the Chapel at 4:00 PM. In memory of Sylvia in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Lanark County would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the O'Dacre Family Funeral Home, in Perth. 613-267-3082
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020