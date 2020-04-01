|
Age 79 of Kemptville. Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born on May 6, 1940 to her parents Wilfred and Mary Marshall who raised her with devotion and passion. Beloved wife and best friend of 62 years, of Fred Turcotte. Loving mom of Alan, Terry (Julie), John (Lana), and Glen (Kelly). Cherished grandma of Matthew, Patrick, Jordan, Aaron, Kara, Kaitlin, Cameron, Ryan, Ashley, Joey, Sydney, and Jared. Cherished great-grandma to Max, William, Savannah, and Alitzia. Adored sister of Anne Marie (Tony), Brenda, and Barbara. Aunt to many loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey; her brother Wayne and two grandsons; Kyle, and TJ. For 17 years she worked at McGahey Insurance where she loved interacting with and helping people. Sylvia was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and a strong, determined, fiercely independent woman of God. She took comfort in her faith and enjoyed working with the ladies at the Holy Cross Bazaar. She was a great neighbour and friend, always willing and ready to lend a helping hand. Her intense love for people and cooking had her in the kitchen often, where you could find her baking her famous fudge and pies, while testing new recipes - but this is not all! Sylvia cherished every moment spent with both her loved ones and friends, and she was always ready to listen to (and probably solve) any problems...but don't try to get her on the hotline in the evenings! She loved to chat with friends and family, sometimes into the wee hours. Throughout life, her love in God never wavered. Her kind, warm demeanor put everyone at ease and the stories and laughs she had to share will be cherished endlessly. Wife, Mom, Sister, Grandma, Great-grandma, Aunt, and Friend, you will be dearly missed and remembered by family and friends forever. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Sylvia may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 1, 2020