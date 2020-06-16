Sylvia November 10 1945 - June 12 2020 "Sib" Conboy
It is with profound sadness that the family of Sylvia "Sib" Conboy announce her peaceful passing surrounded by her loved ones at her home on Friday, June 12, 2020. She has left us to be with her beloved son Grant and her parents Frank and Gwen Turnbull. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband Mervin, much loved children Carol with Terry, Greg with Joelle and her cherished grandchildren Meredith, Shoshanna (Greg), Rachel, Dylan, Rhiannon (Carol), Cody, Caitlin, Dustin, Carver (Grant), Melany and Laura (Joelle). Sib will be missed by her siblings and their spouses, her cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her family, Sib was a dedicated staff member of the C.I.B.C. for almost 30 years and shared a lifelong love of farming and nature. Mother had a great love of cows, stones, driving the tractor, discing and raking hay, baking cookies and brownies and playing games and cards with her family. Sib's family would like to thank Dr. Kennie and the nurses and P.S.W. professionals who cared for her at her home. Due to covid 19 restrictions, the services and interment in Zealand United Cemetery will be held privately for the immediate family. In remembrance of Sib, donations to Lanark County Mental Health 179 Elmsley Street North, Unit 142 Smiths Falls, Ontario K7A 2H8 www.lanarkmentalhealth.com or the Canadian Pancreatic Cancer Society 508-36 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto, ON M4R 1A1 pancreaticcancercanada.ca would be appreciated. For those wishing to honour and celebrate her life in a personal way, please consider planting a tree in a special place of your choosing. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 16, 2020.
