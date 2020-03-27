|
With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Sylvia who passed away peacefully at New Orchard Lodge in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Called home by her Lord and Saviour, she will be reunited with her loving husband Stacey Sr. who predeceased her in 2010. Much loved mother of Stacey Jr. (Amanda Yolkowskie), Julie Brown, Richard (Julie Hartwick) and Andrew (Felicia Ashford). Cherished grandmother of Duncan, Rebecca, Kyle, Kody, Justin, Emma, Jared and Emily. Survived by her brother Ronald New (Donna), her brother-in-law Cecil Crozier and her sisters-in law Betty Clarke and Norma Heck. She will be lovingly remembered by all her nieces and nephews. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents Jack and Ruth New and her sister Carole Crozier. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at New Orchard Lodge for their excellent care of Sylvia while she was a resident there. Final arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North. A service for Sylvia will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County or to a . Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 27, 2020