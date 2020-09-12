May 30, 1939 - March 24, 2020 Sylvia passed away peacefully at New Orchard Lodge in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Called home by her Lord and Saviour, she will be reunited with her loving husband Stacey Sr. who predeceased her in 2010. Much loved mother of Stacey Jr. (Amanda Yolkowskie), Julie Brown, Richard (Julie Hartwick) and Andrew (Felicia Ashford). Cherished grandmother of Duncan, Rebecca, Kyle, Kody, Justin, Emma, Jared and Emily. Survived by her brother Ronald New (Donna), her brother-in-law Cecil Crozier and her sisters-in law Betty Clarke and Norma Heck. She will be lovingly remembered by all her nieces and nephews. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents Jack & Ruth New and her sister Carole Crozier. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd, 138 Daniel Street North. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday September 19, 2020 at the Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church, 116 Baskin Drive W., Arnprior at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at White Lake Community Cemetery. COVID-19 Regulations require all attendees to wear facemasks/coverings. Social distancing measures are required at the church and cemetery. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County or to a charity of your choice
. Condolences/Tributes/Donations