|
|
Our Loving Mom has gone to join our Dad on Sunday. February 23, 2020 at the age of 69. Sylvia, loving wife of the late Ronald. Cherished Mom of Jamie (Anna) and Rhonda (Howie Leckie). Loving grandma of Drew Turcotte, Riley Leckie and Brady Leckie. Dear great-grandma of Ozias Leckie. Dear sister of Armand Trahan (Joyce), Gloria Beauregard (late Romeo), and Jackie Chiddle (late Glenn). She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Wilfred and Hector. The family wish to thank all of the doctors and staff at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital and Hospice Renfrew for the care given to our Mom. At Sylvia's request cremation will take place. Donations in her memory may be made to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit or Hospice Renfrew. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online donations/condolences may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020