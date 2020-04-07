Home

Suddenly as a result of a tragic accident on Sunday April 5, 2020. T.J was just 6 days shy of his 33rd birthday. Loving son of Betty Hazen and David Rodden. Dear brother of Jesse (Kelsey). Proud uncle of Taylor. Predeceased by all of his grandparents. T.J will be fondly remembered by Lesley, his step brother David, Josh Hodges and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life for T.J will be held at a time to be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to your local Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 7, 2020
