Peacefully at Perth Hospital with family by her side on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Tammy Fenner at age 59 of Maberly. Beloved wife of Kevin Fenner. Dear mother of Angela and Sarah (Elias) and fondly remembered by two grandchildren Ronan and Melia. Sister of Christine (Dave) and Judi (Chris) and predeceased by brother Mike and sister Ann. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at Lyons Funeral Home, Westport on Tuesday, March 10 for visitation at 10 a.m. with Memorial Service following at 11 a.m. Donations to sarcomacancer.ca would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 3, 2020