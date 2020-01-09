Home

Suddenly on Monday December 30, 2019, Ted Cruise, age 57 years. Beloved husband of Kimberley Cruise (nee Weber) for 35 years. Loving father of Jessica Cruise. Dear brother of Carol, Robert and Shane (Debbie Hoffman) Cruise. Cherished uncle of Trisha Cruise (Daniel McIntosh), Justine Cruise-Campeau (Ian Campeau) and Jack Cruise. Fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law Susan Cruise and Andrea Cruise and great-nephew & great-nieces Jay, Rose and Nenookaase. Survived by many, many loving friends. A special thank you to Dr. Radke, Dr. Wang and the staff at Renfrew Victoria Hospital for their remarkable response and care. Visitation will occur at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew, Ontario on Friday January 10th from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 100 Lisgar Ave., Renfrew, Ontario on Saturday January 11th at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Renfrew or the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation in Memory of Ted would be appreciated.
