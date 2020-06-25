Teresa KELLY

With heavy hearts, the family announces that Teresa passed away peacefully at the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice in Kanata on Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020; Teresa Mary Kelly of Arnprior was 83. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Patrick "Pat" Kelly who barbered in Arnprior for many years. Predeceased by her parents: Michael and Mary Jane (nee Gannon) Egan, as well as her brother, Jim Egan of Sudbury. Teresa will be sadly missed by Jim's wife Colleen of Sudbury, and by her brother Leo Egan and his wife Alene of Cambridge. Fondly remembered and cherished by her nieces, nephews, and many friends. Teresa was a long time legal secretary with Arnprior's McLean and Moore legal office on John Street and a highly dedicated volunteer with Arnprior, Braeside and McNab Seniors at Home Program and the CWL. Teresa touched many people's lives with her kindness, wisdom and humour. Her final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family visitation took place on Saturday morning, June 20. A live webcast of the Funeral Liturgy which celebrated in the Pilon Family Chapel on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock is available through the Pilon Family Funeral Home website. Interment followed at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Teresa, please consider one of her 3 favorite charities: Arnprior, Braeside and McNab Seniors at Home Program "Blue Envelope Campaign"; the Arnprior Food Bank or the St. John Chrysostom Memorial Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.