Peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer, Teri passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Saturday, February 22nd, at the age of 45. She was the cherished wife and best friend of Stacey Fournier and the devoted, loving mother of Aryanna and Quinn Sweeney. Treasured daughter of Earl and Heather Gemmill, and daughter-in-law of Dan and Karen Fournier. Teri will be sadly missed by her sister Tracey Laffin (Randy) and brother Jason Gemmill (Meredith), also by her sister-in-law Shannon Gemmell (Ryan). She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews Lauren and Bridget Gemmill, Penelope Gemmell and by her many extended family and numerous friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Friday, March 6th, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Teri's memorial service will be held at the Snow Road Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 7th, at 10:30 A.M. Due to the size of the church, we ask that friends join us in celebration of Teri's life at the Snow Road Community Hall from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. In remembrance of Teri, contributions to the Snow Road Presbyterian Church or Candlelighters Ottawa would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 26, 2020