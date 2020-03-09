|
|
Peacefully at the Almonte Hospital on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Dear father of Marilyn, David, Ronald, Louise and Stephen. Terry will also be missed by his grandchildren. Survived by his sister Linda and his brothers Dennis, Bill, Jim, and Mike. Predeceased by his brothers Richard and Jack. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 9, 2020