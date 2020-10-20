1/1
Terry MORGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at Stoneridge Manor, Carleton Place on Friday October 16, 2020, at the age of 86. Loving husband of Pat. Dear father of Andrew, Tricia (Brunelle), Susan, Jeff (Lorna). Grandpa of Justin, Owen, Emma, Morgan, Chris, Becky, Melissa, Timmy, David, Markus and Hannah. Great-grandpa of 4 grandchildren. Born in York City, England and came to Ottawa in 1966. Worked at the Museum of Nature, Ottawa as a taxidermist and model maker. Terry was known for his long entertaining stories that he loved to repeat often. The family would like to thank Dr. Drake and the staff at Stoneridge Manor, Carleton Place. For those who wish, a donation to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved