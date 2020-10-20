Terry MORGAN

Peacefully, at Stoneridge Manor, Carleton Place on Friday October 16, 2020, at the age of 86. Loving husband of Pat. Dear father of Andrew, Tricia (Brunelle), Susan, Jeff (Lorna). Grandpa of Justin, Owen, Emma, Morgan, Chris, Becky, Melissa, Timmy, David, Markus and Hannah. Great-grandpa of 4 grandchildren. Born in York City, England and came to Ottawa in 1966. Worked at the Museum of Nature, Ottawa as a taxidermist and model maker. Terry was known for his long entertaining stories that he loved to repeat often. The family would like to thank Dr. Drake and the staff at Stoneridge Manor, Carleton Place. For those who wish, a donation to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com