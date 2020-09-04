1/1
Terry Robert Fillman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Unexpectedly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Beloved son of Bob and the late Deanne (nee Miller) Fillman. Loving brother of Christine Walton (Darren) of England, and the late Larry and Leslie Anne. Dear uncle of William and Isabel Walton. Much loved nephew of Suzanne Miller, David Miller (Margaret), Richard Miller (Carolyn), Geoffery Miller, Phyllis Barrette (Ray) and Don Fillman. Dear cousin of Mark Barrette. Terry will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family and many friends. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved