Unexpectedly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Beloved son of Bob and the late Deanne (nee Miller) Fillman. Loving brother of Christine Walton (Darren) of England, and the late Larry and Leslie Anne. Dear uncle of William and Isabel Walton. Much loved nephew of Suzanne Miller, David Miller (Margaret), Richard Miller (Carolyn), Geoffery Miller, Phyllis Barrette (Ray) and Don Fillman. Dear cousin of Mark Barrette. Terry will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family and many friends. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.



