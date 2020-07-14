1/1
Thérencienne "Terri" (Girard) MONDOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thérencienne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family announce Terri passed away surrounded by the love of her family at Groves Park Lodge Saturday evening, July 11, 2020. She was 90. Predeceased by her husband Yvon Mondor. Beloved mother of Fern (Brenda), Marguerite Miller (Doug), Denis (Vicki), Laurianne Bahm (Carl), Yvon and the late Raymond (Sharon). Predeceased by her parents Stanislas and Albertha (nee Barrette) Girard as well as her brothers Paul, Fernand and Hector and sisters Germaine Bouvier, Gloria Toal, Antonia Belair, Georgette Bouvier, Yvette Mondor and Juliette Clouthier. Proud and cherished grandma of Christopher (Tammy), Renée, Shawna (John), Amy (Marc), Ashley (Darren), Aaron (Tara), Jolene (Ian), Cynthia (Billy) and Christine (Jon), and great-grandma of Christien, Ava, Dominic, Damien, Nicholas, April, Braxtin, Danika, Nathan, Ethan and soon to be born: Stella. Terri's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., Arnprior where a private family visitation will take place. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Terri, please consider the Groves Park Lodge in Renfrew. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved