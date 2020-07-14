It is with great sadness that the family announce Terri passed away surrounded by the love of her family at Groves Park Lodge Saturday evening, July 11, 2020. She was 90. Predeceased by her husband Yvon Mondor. Beloved mother of Fern (Brenda), Marguerite Miller (Doug), Denis (Vicki), Laurianne Bahm (Carl), Yvon and the late Raymond (Sharon). Predeceased by her parents Stanislas and Albertha (nee Barrette) Girard as well as her brothers Paul, Fernand and Hector and sisters Germaine Bouvier, Gloria Toal, Antonia Belair, Georgette Bouvier, Yvette Mondor and Juliette Clouthier. Proud and cherished grandma of Christopher (Tammy), Renée, Shawna (John), Amy (Marc), Ashley (Darren), Aaron (Tara), Jolene (Ian), Cynthia (Billy) and Christine (Jon), and great-grandma of Christien, Ava, Dominic, Damien, Nicholas, April, Braxtin, Danika, Nathan, Ethan and soon to be born: Stella. Terri's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., Arnprior where a private family visitation will take place. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Terri, please consider the Groves Park Lodge in Renfrew. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca