September 18th, 1952 - October 18th, 2020 Peacefully on Sunday, October 18th, 2020, Theresa of Ottawa, formerly of Munster, passed away at the age of 68. Daughter of the late Gerald & Mildred (Kennedy) Purdy, dear sister of Brant (Elaine Harvey), Ann Green, Charlie, Colleen (Brian Estabrooks), Marylou and Cathy. Predeceased by brother Danny (Jean Wallace), sister Margaret (Ivan Dowdall) and stepmother Irene Purdy (Kilmartin). Loved aunt and friend to many nieces and nephews. Theresa will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. Due to the current situation of the pandemic a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare's Mission, Dwyer Hill. A sincere thank you to the Élisabeth Bruyère - St. Vincent's Hospital staff for their excellent care and compassion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store