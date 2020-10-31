1/1
Theresa Mildred PURDY
September 18th, 1952 - October 18th, 2020 Peacefully on Sunday, October 18th, 2020, Theresa of Ottawa, formerly of Munster, passed away at the age of 68. Daughter of the late Gerald & Mildred (Kennedy) Purdy, dear sister of Brant (Elaine Harvey), Ann Green, Charlie, Colleen (Brian Estabrooks), Marylou and Cathy. Predeceased by brother Danny (Jean Wallace), sister Margaret (Ivan Dowdall) and stepmother Irene Purdy (Kilmartin). Loved aunt and friend to many nieces and nephews. Theresa will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. Due to the current situation of the pandemic a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare's Mission, Dwyer Hill. A sincere thank you to the Élisabeth Bruyère - St. Vincent's Hospital staff for their excellent care and compassion.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
