Thursday, May 14, 2020, Clair Scully, age 67, beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Allen). Loving father of Shawn (Christina) and Christopher (Nancy). Cherished Grandpa of Cole and Harper Scully, and Dylan McManus Bersani and Jordyn Scully Bersani. Clair will be missed by Reg Scully, Phyllis Forgie, Sharon Flynn and Sheila Mask. A Memorial Mass for Clair was held in St. Patrick's Church, Fallowfield, followed by interment at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Renfrew. In memoriam donations to the Queensway-Carleton Hospital Foundation appreciated. Arrangements in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 580 Eagleson Road, Kanata, ON K2M 1H4, 613-591-6580. Sharing Memories and online condolences at www.kellyfh.ca.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 28, 2020.