Thomas Donald Frederick NESBITT
Suddenly in Toronto, ON on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 31. Loving son of Don and Donna Nesbitt. Cherished brother of Karen Cassell and Uncle of Noah Cassell. Fondly remembered by many extended family and friends.A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to LAWS Animal Shelter in Smiths Falls, ON via his memorial website at www.ecofuneral.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 11, 2020.
