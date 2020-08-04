1/1
Thomas Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Roy Hill of Pakenham, Ontario passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital Saturday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 79. He was predeceased by his son Bradly (December, 1999). Beloved husband of 56 years to Mary Lynn Hill (nee Taylor) and devoted father of Steven Hill (Kelly). Tom was blessed to have four granddaughters. Ryleigh, Megan, Kenna and Paige will miss their grandpa. A special thank you to Dr. Arleigh McCurdy of the Ottawa General Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A celebration of Tom's life to take place at a date to be announced. A donation in Tom's memory can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada (muscle.ca) or Myeloma Canada (myelomacanada.ca). Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boyceufneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyce Funeral Home
138 Daniel Street
Arnprior, ON K7S 2L3
(613) 623-2538
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved