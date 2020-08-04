Thomas Hill

Thomas Roy Hill of Pakenham, Ontario passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital Saturday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 79. He was predeceased by his son Bradly (December, 1999). Beloved husband of 56 years to Mary Lynn Hill (nee Taylor) and devoted father of Steven Hill (Kelly). Tom was blessed to have four granddaughters. Ryleigh, Megan, Kenna and Paige will miss their grandpa. A special thank you to Dr. Arleigh McCurdy of the Ottawa General Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A celebration of Tom's life to take place at a date to be announced. A donation in Tom's memory can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada (muscle.ca
) or Myeloma Canada (myelomacanada.ca
). Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boyceufneralhome.ca