Tommy passed away suddenly on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 40. Forever missed by his girlfriend Julia Lewis. Cherished son of Thomas Long Sr. and Ariel (nee Lecky) Long. Loving brother to Hugh (Mindy), Tamara *His shining star* (Luc) Vezina. He will also be missed by his cherished niece and nephews; Ophelia, Vincent and Shea. Predeceased by his grandparents Hugh and Helen (nee Hallam)Long *His best friend and confidant*, and Albert and Bessie (nee MacWilliams) Lecky. Tommy will always hold a special place in the hearts of his Aunts and Uncles. Fondly remembered by Charles Williamson, his cousin and friend. Greatly loved by his cousins; Melissa, Dover, Shaun and Tara. Wendy Young, his friend and confidant. Adored by all his family near and far. Kindness was one of Tommy's greatest qualities. All whom met him never walked away as strangers. His smile and laughter lit up a room. And food! He could smell you cooking from miles away. Fishing on Julia's lake was one of Tommy's greatest joys. He was very proud of his favourite dog Champ, who never left his side. His love for dogs will always be remembered, and in his new dog Bozzy. You have left an imprint on all of us and you will always live on in our hearts. May you rest in PEACE. Friends may pay their respects at the Lannin Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. till the time of the service in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy donations to L.A.W.S, (Lanark Animal Welfare Society) would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Provincial Covid-19 restrictions require the wearing of masks inside the funeral home. Social distancing is required by those not from the same household, and the number of attendees may be limited due to capacity restrictions.