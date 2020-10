I want to thank all of my neighbours, family and friends near and far for your support after Tom's fatal accident on August 24th. Each phone call, visit, card, donation, flowers, food, and trees planted in Tom's memory will forever be appreciated and remind us of what wonderful family and friends we have. God Bless you all. Ariel Long, Hugh, Tamara and families



