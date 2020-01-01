|
Celebrated veterinarian, shepherd, breeder of award-winning golden retrievers, outdoorsman, athlete, scout master, loving husband and father, Tom passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 91. He was predeceased by the love of his life Patricia Joan Dales. Together they built their dream, Goldendale, a sheep farm, veterinary practice, home to raise their dogs, their produce, the inspiration for many of Joan's wonderful paintings, and now a vineyard. Tom was the loved father of Tim Dales (Jaina), Deborah Dales, Daphne Dales and Daryl Dales (deceased), and loving stepfather to Richard Hanet (Rahel-Leigh), Rob Hanet (Christine), and Mary Ann Hanet-Martinovic (deceased), grandfather of (and best friend to) Justin Hanet, Senna Peckett-Hanet, Zoey Martinovic, and Dani, Wes, and Mackenzie Dales. He will be fondly remembered not only for the stories of his athletic exploits as a youth, but for his unmatched work ethic, his love for animals and of the outdoors, by his family, his close friends in Perth, the hundreds of people whose animals he lovingly cared for over his career as a veterinarian in Newmarket, Toronto and Perth, as well as by Gary and all others who cared for him in the last few years since Joan passed. Hopefully with his passing, he will have found peace, be with Joan, his goldens, and back cutting wood on his farm. He was tough and determined, but underneath that brazen exterior was a passionate and sensitive man we will all miss. A celebration of life service will be organized later in the new year for which all those whom he touched will be invited. In the interim, please visit and contribute respects to: thomasldales.inmemoriam.ca